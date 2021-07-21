Barclays PLC Acquires 2,713 Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the first quarter worth $170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 70.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Brian L. Knepp purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,894.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,312.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,930 shares of company stock valued at $92,014 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PWOD opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $166.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

