Barclays PLC Acquires 15,967 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,022,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 30,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.42 million, a PE ratio of -82.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

