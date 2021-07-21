Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 40,155 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,155 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 662,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 1,365.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 133,596 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 33.5% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 130,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

INFU stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $23.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.96.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. InfuSystem had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 52.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

InfuSystem Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU).

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.