Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 864,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of MIND Technology worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MIND Technology in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in MIND Technology by 58.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in MIND Technology by 25.8% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in MIND Technology in the fourth quarter worth $20,937,000. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09. MIND Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.29.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 146.88%.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Capps acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dennis Patrick Morris acquired 15,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $31,856.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $132,092 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

