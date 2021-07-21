Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 550,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2,139.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after buying an additional 3,388,209 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,880,000 after buying an additional 2,490,673 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,657,000 after purchasing an additional 993,717 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,867,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 966,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,326,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

PAA stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

