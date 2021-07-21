Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RPD. Raymond James increased their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.09.

RPD opened at $107.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.86. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $54.63 and a 12-month high of $109.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Rapid7’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $443,562.03. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Rapid7 by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

