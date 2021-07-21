Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Trading Up 5.2%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s stock price was up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 82,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,991,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VXRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vaxart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.29.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. The company’s revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Yedid sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,956. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vaxart by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 132,179 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vaxart by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,989 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Vaxart by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vaxart by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 40,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vaxart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,115 shares during the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

