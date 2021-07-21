BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.73.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $990.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.27. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

