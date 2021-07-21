Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 51,044 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 806,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,044 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Great Elm Group were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Elm Group news, Director Jason W. Reese purchased 328,686 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $782,272.68. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GEG stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.79 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

