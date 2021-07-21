Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MCW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.63.

MCW opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $23.62.

In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 2,173,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $32,608,140.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,871,420 shares of company stock valued at $156,271,340.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

