Brokerages Expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Frontline posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

FRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Shares of FRO opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Frontline has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Frontline by 27.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

