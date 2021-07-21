Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Invacare worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 63.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invacare by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Invacare during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Invacare by 94.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Invacare by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. Invacare Co. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IVC shares. TheStreet downgraded Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

