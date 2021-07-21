Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.52% of CSP worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74. CSP Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.25%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.