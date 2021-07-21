Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,205,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,179,000.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $313.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $211.85 and a 1-year high of $321.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.52.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

