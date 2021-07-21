Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Citizens & Northern worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $397.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Terry L. Lehman purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,199 shares in the company, valued at $479,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,261 shares of company stock valued at $81,420. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

