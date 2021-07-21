Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 404,858 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 48.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 425,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,858 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $130.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 million. Research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

