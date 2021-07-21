Maria D. Martinez Sells 2,652 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72.

Shares of STKS opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $284.76 million, a PE ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 2.60.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $1,794,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,911 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on STKS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

