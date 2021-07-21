Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) COO Sells $69,046.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) COO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $69,046.00.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00.

NYSE GNRC opened at $436.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.63. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.15 and a 12 month high of $452.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Generac by 345.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $136,036,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Generac by 125.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,484,000 after purchasing an additional 243,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

