Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Trading Down 7.5%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) shares dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 23,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,575,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

OUST has been the subject of several analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth $95,652,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth $6,800,000. BDT Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth $5,210,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth $4,250,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth $3,695,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

