Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) traded down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $21.15. 5,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 528,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Youdao has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of -0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.03.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Youdao by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after acquiring an additional 94,664 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Youdao by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,171,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

