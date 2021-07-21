Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Short Interest Up 29.1% in June

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 121,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Hipp purchased 45,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,003.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 7,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $132,714.48. Insiders own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

PRTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Priority Technology in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ PRTH opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24. Priority Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $415.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $113.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Priority Technology will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

