Short Interest in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Increases By 29.5%

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 780,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTZ. Truist Securities began coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.