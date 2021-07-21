Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.70

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.75, with a volume of 14421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 48.26 and a quick ratio of 48.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$238.63 million and a PE ratio of -75.00.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

