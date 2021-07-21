Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Up 6.1%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shot up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.32 and last traded at $20.96. 6,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 215,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.30.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $656,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $975,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,953,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

