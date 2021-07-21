Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.06 Million Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVXL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,743,000 after purchasing an additional 718,802 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $10,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 242,093 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 169,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,779,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 0.67. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVXL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James lifted their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

