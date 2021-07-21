Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,535 Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Epizyme worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Epizyme by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Epizyme in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Epizyme in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.27. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

