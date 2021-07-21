CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth $5,181,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,375,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.94.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. Scotiabank lowered CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. reduced their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

