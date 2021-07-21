Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,610,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

NYSE DASH opened at $177.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.73. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.03.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

In other DoorDash news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,905,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,552,383 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.