BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Short Interest Up 29.9% in June

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the June 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.
OTCMKTS BTAVF opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. BATM Advanced Communications has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15.
About BATM Advanced Communications
