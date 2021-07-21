Chad Stone Sells 9,226 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $63.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 117,354 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.