Analysts Expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to post sales of $57.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the lowest is $57.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $57.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $227.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.60 million to $228.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $221.95 million, with estimates ranging from $217.40 million to $226.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WASH shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at $137,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,320 shares of company stock valued at $395,746 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.76. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.