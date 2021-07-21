Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to announce $120.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America posted sales of $95.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $592.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $594.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $626.33 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $642.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.97%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,587,000 after buying an additional 120,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 49,968 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 29,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

MPAA opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $461.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.81. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

