Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $571.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will report $571.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $561.00 million to $578.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million.

LESL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $75,925.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 151,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,894.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,188,933 shares of company stock valued at $435,313,766.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 58.8% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 180,358 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $261,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $1,183,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 448.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 181,064 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.31. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

