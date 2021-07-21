Citigroup Inc. Acquires 9,313 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 105.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CalAmp worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $425.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. CalAmp Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.20.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAMP. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.