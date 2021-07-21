Citigroup Inc. Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,816,000 after buying an additional 3,241,602 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,019,000 after buying an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,274,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,406,000 after buying an additional 167,063 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,242,000 after acquiring an additional 598,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,494,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.