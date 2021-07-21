Citigroup Inc. Buys 5,938 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 6.7% during the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 151.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

NASDAQ RGP opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $447.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.