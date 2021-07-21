Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,796 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 95,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $1,029,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in InMode by 823.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,294 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 66,249 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $1,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $110.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.87. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $112.19.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

