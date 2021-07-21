Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,847 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cerus were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CERS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerus by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,266 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,394,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,045 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,281,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,674,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Cerus by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,166,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 459,300 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $857.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,991. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

