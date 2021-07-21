1,719 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.73. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $30.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

