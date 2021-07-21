Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,945 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of Petra Acquisition worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Petra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Petra Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Petra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Petra Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $6,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Petra Acquisition alerts:

Shares of PAIC opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Petra Acquisition, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Petra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.