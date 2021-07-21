Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 85.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,061 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 309,477 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1,534.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $540.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

