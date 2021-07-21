Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,613 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.40% of CorMedix worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after buying an additional 88,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Masson-Hurlburt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $55,360.00. Also, Director Myron Kaplan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,155.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $244.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.30. CorMedix Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a negative net margin of 9,363.64%. Analysts anticipate that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

