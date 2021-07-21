Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after buying an additional 103,747 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 56,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,435,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,088,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak acquired 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,963. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fabrice Egros sold 13,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $253,807.85. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $738.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.60. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

