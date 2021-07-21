Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,579 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 151,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMGN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

