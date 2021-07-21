Northern Trust Corp Invests $4.40 Million in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Bolt Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOLT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,906,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.58 and a quick ratio of 22.58. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

