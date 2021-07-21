Head to Head Contrast: Lydall (NYSE:LDL) versus 10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC)

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lydall and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lydall $764.04 million 1.43 -$73.72 million N/A N/A 10X Capital Venture Acquisition N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A

10X Capital Venture Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lydall.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lydall and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lydall 0 1 0 0 2.00 10X Capital Venture Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lydall presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 57.19%. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.91%. Given 10X Capital Venture Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 10X Capital Venture Acquisition is more favorable than Lydall.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Lydall shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Lydall shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lydall and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lydall -1.54% 0.96% 0.32% 10X Capital Venture Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, life science and industrial applications, gasket and sealing solutions, thermal insulation, energy storage, and other engineered products. This segment also nonwoven veils, papers, and advanced composite solutions comprising thermal insulation papers and insulation media for high temperature technology applications; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical diagnostic and analytical testing, potable water filtration, and high purity process filtration in food, beverage, and medical applications. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers nonwoven rolled-good felt media and filter bags used primarily in industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment offers engineered products for transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist in the reduction of noise, vibration, and harshness. Its products are used in the interior, underbody, and underhood of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 industrial customers. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

