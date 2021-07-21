Bank of Montreal Can Sells 16,818 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 81.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,818 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 50,562 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 254.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 25,380 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.57 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. Analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

