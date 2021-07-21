Analyzing BioHiTech Global (BHTG) & Its Rivals

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ: BHTG) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BioHiTech Global to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BioHiTech Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioHiTech Global Competitors 305 1125 1406 38 2.41

BioHiTech Global currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.86%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 63.86%. Given BioHiTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

BioHiTech Global has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioHiTech Global’s rivals have a beta of 0.40, meaning that their average stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -140.21% N/A -16.57% BioHiTech Global Competitors -2.18% -11.98% 5.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $5.88 million -$11.54 million -2.23 BioHiTech Global Competitors $457.94 million -$13.00 million 22.93

BioHiTech Global’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BioHiTech Global. BioHiTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BioHiTech Global beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

