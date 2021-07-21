Jonathan Shar Sells 14,000 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) EVP Jonathan Shar sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $122,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,917 shares in the company, valued at $601,645.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BNED opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.67. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.47.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 119,403 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,420,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 986,787 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 31.1% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 264,775 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth about $7,850,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 503.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 665,192 shares in the last quarter. 48.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

