Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $159,590.50 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50.

Shares of TNET opened at $72.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.42.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNET. William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.78.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

